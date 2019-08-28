<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sun reports that Tottenham, along with several other Premier League clubs, are opposed to the European Clubs Association’s plans to revamp cup competitions from 2024.

The latest proposals from UEFA wants Champions League groups to feature eight clubs, which means a total of 14 group games per team.

The Premier League wants to keep 20 clubs in the league and the report claims that it could mean the end of the Carabao Cup if the proposal is approved.

The only way to play in the European competitions would be to either field youth teams in the Carabao Cup or withdraw from them, according to the report.

The Sun adds that 128 teams could play in European competitions from 2024, with UEFA introducing a third competition alongside the Champions League and the Europa League.

The Big Six clubs with Newcastle, Everton and Leicester, have all opposed to this idea and next month’s ECA meeting could see several European clubs agree to the plans (h/t Sun).

Playing more European games would see UEFA make more money, however, the midweek Carabao Cup games could be hurt in one way or another.

It will be interesting to see how things develop with UEFA and the ECA when the next meeting is planned.

Tottenham had a wonderful Champions League campaign last season, however, playing extra midweek games, even in Europe, could hurt all the teams due to the extra travel and lack of rest between the games.