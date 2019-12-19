<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Lille for Boubakary Soumare, according to French outlet La Voix du Nord.

Napoli, Real Madrid and Valencia also remain interested in the player after Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled out of the race.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth has made 61 appearances for Lille, scoring a goal. The defensive midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Lille and has showcased his talents to a wider audience with his performance in the UEFA Champions League.

Standing at 6’2, Soumare is technically gifted and adds both power and poise to the midfield.

Jose Mourinho is close friends with Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos, both of whom worked together at Real Madrid. We hope this can help smoothen the negotiations in our favour.

Lille expect to pocket a fee between £42million to £50million for the player. They are also open to the idea of selling Soumare in January and then signing him on loan till the summer, similar to the deal St. Etienne made with Arsenal for William Saliba.

Signing Soumare over the likes of Manchester United would be a real show of intent as Mourinho rebuilds Spurs.