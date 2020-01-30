<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been in fresh conversations today with AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani about a possible deadline day deal.

Our colleague Ignazio Genuardi reports that Manchester United remain in conversations about doing a deal for the Algerian international.





Meanwhile, our colleagues at Foot Mercato are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have currently not agreed to cede to AS Monaco’s demands of at least a €2.5m payment on top of whatever demands Leicester City would make for Slimani, in order for ASM to end the season-long loan 6 months early.