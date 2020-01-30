Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been in fresh conversations today with AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani about a possible deadline day deal.
Our colleague Ignazio Genuardi reports that Manchester United remain in conversations about doing a deal for the Algerian international.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at Foot Mercato are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have currently not agreed to cede to AS Monaco’s demands of at least a €2.5m payment on top of whatever demands Leicester City would make for Slimani, in order for ASM to end the season-long loan 6 months early.
