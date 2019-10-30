<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English reports (h/t Calciomercato) claim that Tottenham are interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The 22-year-old has struggled for form and regular starts this season and came off the bench in our loss to the Reds.

Gomez has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield due to Joel Matip’s form and has looked a little sluggish too.

The report adds that he is contracted till 2024 and Arsenal are also keeping an eye on the former Charlton man.

Gomez would perfectly fit in at Tottenham given his quality and pace.

We have lacked some speed in the heart of the defence, with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen ageing.

The Englishman would develop well alongside Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth, and Mauricio Pochettino could make him a better player.

However, it is difficult to see Liverpool let go of their rising defender, especially after the great campaign he had last time around.

The Reds don’t have several senior centre-backs too and Gomez can also play as a full-back as well.

That versatility is something we could do with but it will be tough to land the 22-year-old from our Premier League rivals.

Spurs need some fresh faces in the defence, especially with Vertonghen and Alderweireld set to become free agents in the summer.

We were out of sorts in the loss to the Reds and hopefully, things improve when we face Everton.