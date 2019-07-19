<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur star has offered himself to Barcelona after the decision of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Danny Rose has been told by Pochettino to find a new club for himself after the defender was left out of the team pre-season tour in Asia, according to report in Sport.

Rose, 29, has two years left on his contract and he is valued for £25 million, Barcelona is in search of a cover-up for Jordi Alba but the La Liga Champions are not keen on signing Rose due to his age and the value placed on him.

Barcelona wants a younger and cheaper option that will understudy Alba, the club directors believe that there are better options to explore in the market.

Rose won’t be short of options due to his experience, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke 04, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to join in the bidding war for the veteran full-back.

Rose was one of the key players in Spurs Champions League impressive campaign last season but Pochettino wants him out and has already identified Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as a long- term replacement.