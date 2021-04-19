



Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Tottenham.

The club are yet to confirm the decision, but it is understood Mourinho has left less than a week ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.





In his first campaign, Mourinho took Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to finish sixth – securing Europa League qualification – but were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by RB Leipzig.

Spurs are currently seventh in the table, five points off the Champions League places.