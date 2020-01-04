<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho might be a busy man in his first transfer window back in the Premier League and it does not come as a surprise that Tottenham Hotspur are linked with some exciting names this January.

An exclusive from The Express claims that Spurs are ready to make a move for Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira.

Also wanted by PSG and Manchester United, Pereira could be the subject of a £30m bid this January but is he the right man for Spurs?

The Portuguese full-back only moved to England for the first time last season with Leicester City but took no time to announce himself in the league.

In his first season in the Premier League, Pereira registered two goals and six assists and was voted the Player of the Year for Leicester last season.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet for Brendan Rodgers this season, where he already has two goals and an assist.

A rare mixture of excellent dribbling technique and even better tackling-success, the 26-year-old is a modern-day full-back, who is at his best when his side dominates the game.

He is adept at creating chances from the wing, taking on full-backs, putting in crosses and through balls. But what makes him that much more effective is his comfort while in possession and the desire he shows at both ends of the field.

Pereira has seven international caps for Portugal and is easily one of the best players in his role, not just in England, but also in Europe.

Rodgers is adamant that none of his first-team stars will be up for sale this January.

However, Mourinho is desperate to add a right-back to his side, with the inconsistent Serge Aurier the only option for this position in the senior side.

Kyle Walker-Peters does not seem to have impressed the former Chelsea manager while Davinson Sanchez and even Moussa Sissoko have had stints at right-back.

The Portuguese connection may be a sweetener in Mourinho’s attempt to land Ricardo Pereira, who will walk into this current Spurs team.

Aurier is an eccentric full-back and not a player that suits Mourinho’s style of play. Pereira’s abilities at either end of the field make him a good fit for Spurs.

At just £30m, he would be an absolute steal for the London club but mid-way through the season, Spurs may not be able to lure him away from a side fighting for Champions League qualification this season and given the current predicament of the Lilywhites, a number of other moves might break down midway in the coming days.