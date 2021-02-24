



Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their first move to sign highly-rated Anderlecht Nigerian winger Paul Mukairu this summer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is expected to be active in the summer market, after a disappointing season so far for the north London side.

And according to media outlet Voetbal24 (as cited by Sport Witness) Mourinho is keen on landing the 21-year-old.





Mukairu has only been with Anderlecht since the summer, having arrived on loan from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Clubs like Roma and Bayer Leverkusen have already shown an interest in the player, but Spurs are considered frontrunners.

The report adds that Tottenham are willing to pay ‘over €5m’ for the youngster.

Mukairu has scored four goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances for Anderlecht. The Belgian side have an option to buy for €2.5m.