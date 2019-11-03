<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as suitable replacement for injured Hugo Lloris.

The goalkeeper who has made 150 appearances for the Dutch side honed his skills at the Barcelona youth system before joining Ajax, where he has made over 150 appearances

The 23-year-old played a key role in Ajax reaching the semi finals of the Champions League before losing to Spurs.

He has been linked with Manchester United.

Argentina international Paulo Gazzaniga is currently Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice stopper with Lloris not expected to be available until 2020.