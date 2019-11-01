<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in prime position to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur defender, Jubril Okedina, after he pledged his international future to the three-time African champions.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okedina is also eligible represent England internationally, despite not having any caps for the Young Lions.

It is understood that the center back’s camp has opened a line of communication with the NFF Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, about the Spurs starlet playing for the Nigeria youth teams and those talks were fruitful.

The 19-year-old would have been considered for Nigeria’s U23 team that headed to Egypt on Thursday, but coach Imama Amapakabo had already finalized his roster.

Okedina, who can also play at right-back, signed a one-year professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

He has been involved in all but one of the matches in the Premier League 2 this season.