Leicester City missed out on a place in next season’s Champions League after losing a pulsating match to Tottenham Hotspur, who qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League as a result.

The hosts took the lead after 18 minutes, when Jamie Vardy was felled in the area by Toby Alderweireld and got up to dispatch the penalty, only for their lead to be wiped out by a volley from Harry Kane.





Vardy was a menace throughout and won another penalty early in the second half after tangling with Davison Sanchez, and coolly tucked it away to restore Leicester’s lead. With only 13 minutes left Kasper Schmeichel punched a corner into his own net, before substitute Gareth Bale put Spurs ahead with three minutes to go. With the hosts deflated, he added another deep into injury time.

Leicester are fifth in the final table and will now play in the Europa League next season, after Liverpool and Chelsea finished third and fourth respectively. Tottenham finished seventh, and striker Harry Kane secured the Premier League Golden Boot with his 23rd goal of the season.