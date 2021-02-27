



Tottenham hierarchy express concerns over Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho

According to Independent (h/t Express), the Tottenham hierarchy feels that Daniel Levy overly fancies Jose Mourinho. The club are enduring a difficult season and despite no talks of a sack, certain sections of the club want the Portuguese to be relieved of his duties.

In what was billed to be a good season for Spurs, where they made astute signings in the transfer market, they were expected to put up a good fight. A great first half of the season saw the club rise to the summit of the Premier League and even be considered as title challengers.





However, with results going south since the turn of the year, there has been growing debate over Mourinho’s future. Certain board members of the club have the feeling that chairman Daniel Levy is somewhat ‘enchanted’ by Mourinho, given how he has wanted the serial winner at Spurs.

That section of the club wants to part ways with Mourinho regardless of his previous records with other teams. However, given that Mourinho is a project that Levy is involved in, it rests on the chairman to ultimately take the call.

There have been talks about replacements and the names of Brendan Rodgers, Julian Nagelsmann and Rafael Benitez have been thrown around. Nonetheless, Mourinho should still get time to turn things around given the way Levy wanted him at the club