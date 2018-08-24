Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in west London.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was stopped by a routine patrol in Gloucester Place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lloris has been at Spurs since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 256 appearances for the Premier League club.

He captained France as they won the World Cup for the second time in Russia this summer.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley, was charged with drink-driving on Friday, 24 August.

“He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 September.”