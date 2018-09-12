World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has admitted being more than twice over the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police in central London.

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper was charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, in the early hours of 24 August.

The 31-year-old, of East Finchley, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He has been with Spurs since 2012 and is the team’s captain.