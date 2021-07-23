Tottenham forward signs new four-year deal until 2025

Heung-Min Son has signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham.

The South Korea captain, 29, has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances in all competitions since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015 and has now agreed terms until 2025.

Son has formed a prolific partnership with Harry Kane and the pair combined for 14 goals last season – a Premier League record over a single campaign.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” Son said.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Son is a fans’ favourite and was named in the PFA Team of the Season, alongside in-demand England captain Kane, in the 2020-21 campaign which saw Spurs finish seventh in the league.

Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

Tottenham will compete in the Europa Conference League in the upcoming season under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor on a two-year deal last month.