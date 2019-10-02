<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League which will go down as one of the most embarrassing nights in their recent history.

Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min and were on level terms until just before half-time. But a catastrophic defending from the side, and especially from Serge Aurier, saw Spurs conceding six goals after the break in a most shocking way.

Serge Gnabry scored four on the night, while Robert Lewandowski added two more to his goal tally. Joshua Kimmich scored the other one with a brilliant 20-yard strike.

Aurier, who picked up a red card against Southampton last weekend, was unimpressive once again against Bayern. He came under a lot of criticism from the Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter.

The 26-year-old lost his man for the third goal and the fifth goal and was at fault for the Bayern’s last goal as well.

Bayern completely outplayed Spurs in the second half. They managed 59% of possession and registered 10 shots on target, according to BBC Sport.