Tottenham are reportedly ‘facing a battle’ to keep striker Harry Kane this summer if they fail to win any silverware.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since 2008 – the League cup – despite pushing Leicester for the Premier League in 2016/17 and losing to Liverpool in the Champions League final last season.

According to Telegraph Sport, Kane wants to take his career to the next level and doubts whether that can happen with Tottenham.





Head coach José Mourinho is aware he may not be able to complete a drastic squad overhaul, particularly if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

But there is general confidence within the club that Kane could be persuaded to stay after signing a six-year deal in 2018.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a serious hamstring injury but could return ahead of schedule, after Mourinho revealed he was already training outside.