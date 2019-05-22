<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos joined the club from Betis in 2017 but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

According to AS, the 22-year-old has opted to leave after being told he won’t feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a fan of the midfielder and has identified him as a Christian Eriksen replacement.

Eriksen currently has one year left on his current deal and is yet to agree fresh terms with the Champions League finalists.

An official fee has yet to be proposed, but it’s believed that Los Blancos could sell their midfielder for €20m.