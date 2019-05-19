<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing Massimiliano Allegri should Mauricio Pochettino leave the club this summer.

Pochettino has been one of the most in-demand coaches in the world for a few seasons now, and has been linked with positions at Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The man himself admitted that he could walk away from the north London side should they beat Liverpool in the Champions League final next month.

And now a story in the Mirror has indicated that should that happen, Spurs will look to move for Allegri.

The Italian tactician confirmed this week that he would be leaving Juventus this summer after five years but has given no further indication as to where his future lies.