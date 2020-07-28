



Tottenham are moving into pole position to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

The wantaway midfielder is manager Jose Mourinho’s primary target for the central midfield position.

And Mourinho hopes his team can wrap up the signing soon.





Sky Sports reports that Southampton value the player at £25 million, while Spurs have offered £15 million.

But the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement, which could include defender Kyle Walker-Peters going to Southampton.

Everton are the other club interested in the player, but he prefers a move to Spurs.