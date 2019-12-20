<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign highly rated Nigerian midfielder, Eberechi Eze.

According to Lilywhite Rose of Love Sport Radio, Spurs are in discussions with Queens Park Rangers regarding the permanent transfer of England U21 international, Eze.

The report added that the proposed transfer would see one or two Tottenham players join Queens Park Rangers as part of any deal.

Having burst onto the scene during the 2017-2018 campaign, Eze has grown from strength to strength and is having his best season as a professional, with nine goals in 22 Championship starts.

Regarded as one of the top young players in the Championship by pundits, the 21-year-old was recently named as the second best performing Nigeria-eligible player in 35 European Leagues by CIES Football Observatory.

Eze has contractual obligations with Queens Park Rangers until June 2021 and is valued in the region of £20 million.