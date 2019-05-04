<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth against Everton next week AND for the first two games of next season.

The South Korean saw red for shoving Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma on Saturday.

Foyth saw red as well moments after half-time for a high tackle.

Now, Tottenham will have to end this Premier League campaign without the pair before kicking off without them again in August.

The first red card was Son’s first since October 2014, when he was playing for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 20 goals in 45 appearances.

Both plauers will still be available in midweek, when Spurs head to Amsterdam for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Ajax.