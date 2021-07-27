Tottenham defender set to complete £13 million move to Al-Duhail

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld set to complete a £13 million ($18m) move to Al-Duhail SC, with the club confirming his impending departure on Tuesday.

Alderweireld has said his final goodbyes to Spurs supporters in a post on social media, which reads: “Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories. You made me feel a part of your club the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

“Thank you first to the fans and then to my teammates, and every incredible member of the Spurs’ staff, backroom and beyond.

“This club will always be in mine and my family’s heart. Love Toby.”