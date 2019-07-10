<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are in the driving seat for the signature of Dani Olmo, if reports in Spain are to be believed.

Olmo was one of the stars of Spain’s European U21 Championship triumph this summer and on Tuesday, Spanish outlet AS claimed Spurs are keen on signing him from Dinamo Zagreb this summer.

And on Wednesday, Catalan outlet Sport report that the Premier League club have made the 21-year-old a “priority” target and will be going all out to get him.

The attacking midfielder is a product of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy but he has spent the last five years playing in Croatia.

Reportedly valued at €30m, Olmo has also been linked with a return to Camp Nou and a move to Atlético Madrid in recent weeks.

But Sport claim his most likely destination is currently north London, and he could become Mauricio Pochettino’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.