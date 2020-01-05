<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are making a move for Chelsea attacker Willian, as Jose Mourinho plans to beef-up the Blues attack.

The Daily Express says the winger, 31, was on the verge of a move to Spurs in August 2013 — before giving them the cold shoulder at the death, signing for Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

Willian is valued by manager Frank Lampard but his future, as well as Pedro’s, looks bleak with their contracts both set to expire in the summer.

And he is being targeted by his former boss Mourinho to join the club across London.

They claim Tottenham have been in touch with Willian’s representatives over a January transfer.

Lampard may be tempted to cash in on the player, but he has relied on the former Shakhtar Donetsk man constantly this season, who has scored five goals in 26 games.