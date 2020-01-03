Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane suffered a tear to his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.
Kane was forced off during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday, and will play no part in an FA Cup third-round clash with Middlesbrough this weekend.
The England international could now be out of action for a lengthy period, with the severity of his injury revealed on Friday afternoon.
