Tottenham have appointed Fabio Paratici as managing director of football.

The former Juventus director will take over at Spurs on July 1.

“I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me. Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan,” he told the club’s website.





“I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history.”