Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane has suffered a tear in his left hamstring.

Kane had to be substituted during his side’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and in his Friday press conference, Spurs boss José Mourinho described the striker as “irreplaceable”.

The England hit-man then posted a short message on social media on Friday afternoon before the Lilywhites released an official statement via their website.

“Following assessment today (Friday), we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year’s Day fixture against Southampton,” read the statement.

“Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.”

However, the club did not confirm how long they expect Kane to be sidelined for.

The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.