Tottenham have confirmed that Danny Rose is free to leave the club this summer after he was left out of the club’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

England international Rose played a key role for Mauricio Pochettino’s side during their run to the Champions League final last season but hinted that he may look to move elsewhere ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

And Spurs have now confirmed that he is free to explore other opportunities as they prepare to jet off to Singapore to take on Juventus on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier is also missing from the travelling party as he closes in on a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.