



Tottenham are reportedly still confident about signing Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-jae despite seeing two bids rejected.

Kim has been nicknamed “the Monster” due to his dominant physical frame, and is attracting interest from various European clubs.

According to Mail Sport, Spurs have seen two enquiries knocked back but expect a deal to be completed at around €15m.





It’s understood that Kim is considered a low cost, high potential replacement Jan Vertonghen who will leave this summer.

The North London club are also banking on Son Heung-min developing a relationship his compatriot, which could help him settle.

Everton and RB Leipzig have also expressed an interest in the 23-year-old.