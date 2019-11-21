<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho appears to have taken a swipe at the academies of his former clubs, which include Chelsea and Manchester United – whilst praising the youth set-up at Spurs.

Mourinho has not often been associated with the development of young players, but he insists that it is something that he wants to do.

However, he feels that the groundwork was not laid for him to do so in previous jobs, whilst he believes that Spurs have an academy that can be utilized.

“I really like this squad and looking to the young players – there is not one manager in the world that doesn’t like to play young players and to help young players to develop – not one,” Mourinho said to Tottenham’s official website.

“The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players, so I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving the talents that the first team needs. Of course, I look forward to [working] with that profile.

“To play against Spurs at White Hart Lane was always hard but beautiful. It was one of these places where I used to go with passion but also with respect. I always [spoke] about the club’s potential. I always [spoke] about the qualities of the players. I always [spoke about] the magnificent work the club was doing.”

Mourinho was also full of praise for the facilities at his new club, hailing them as the best in Europe.

“When you say, ‘beautiful stadium’, you are too humble. You have to say, ‘best stadium in the world’. I think that is the reality. The training ground is second to none. It probably can only be compared with some American Football training grounds. You cannot compare with European football at any level – and I’ve been in the majority of the best places.

“It’s impossible to compare anything [to] the stadium. I think it’s something that has to make us all very, very proud. But not just that, the conditions you have to work in are absolutely amazing.”

The former Inter and Real Madrid boss insisted that he would be able to lift Spurs out of the bottom half of the Premier League table but stopped short of assuring fans of a top-four finish.

“In relation to the Premier League, I think we know where we are, and we know that we don’t belong there. We should just play match after match, the next match we want to win and that’s the same about the next, and the next and the next until the last.

“At the end of last season we will see where we are, but I know that we are going to be in a different position than we are now. I look forward to the challenge, to the responsibility [of bringing] happiness to everyone that loves the club.”