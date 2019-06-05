<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told Real Madrid about his stance on their target Christian Eriksen.

Levy and Real Madrid directors met for dinner after the Champions League final in Madrid where he maintained his stance of not selling the Dane this summer despite just a contract left in his deal and if he refuses to renew his contract Tottenham may have no choice but to cash in on him this summer or else he will leave for free next summer.

Real Madrid want to revamp their team following a poor campaign in the La Liga and Champions League.

According to El Confidential, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Levy met in Madrid for dinner, where Levy made it clear that Eriksen was not for sale.

Real Madrid is willing to pay up to £80 million for the attacking midfielder who is a far cheaper option than Manchester United Paul Pogba.