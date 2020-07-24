



Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to see Tanguy Ndombele sold this summer.

The Daily Mail says Levy has a reputation as one of the fiercest negotiators in football and is hugely reluctant to engage in negotiations for any of his most important players knowing he would likely receive below market offers due to strained financial conditions caused by the coronavirus.





Tottenham may, however, entertain offers for fringe players to raise cash.

Ndombele, who arrived in a club record £53.8 million swoop from Lyon last summer, has fallen out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho and could be sacrificed.