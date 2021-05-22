According to Daily Star, Daniel Levy is said to be furious with Tottenham star Harry Kane after his interview. The Spurs talisman gave a candid interview on his future to Gary Neville. He spoke about how he wants to leave the club.

The rumour mill has been going off relentlessly ever since news broke that Kane had informed Tottenham of his desire to leave the club at the end of the season. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all emerged as contenders to secure the signing of the 27-year-old England captain.

During the interview, he claimed that he was in charge of his future at the club and not Daniel Levy. He wants to win trophies in his career and hopes that the relationship he has with Levy will allow him to leave the club in the summer if an appropriate offer comes in.





However, it has been reported that Levy is not happy at all with the striker going public about his intentions to leave the club. Kane’s admission that Levy would consider a bid of £100m for him has been seen as disrespectful. The Spurs chief was also frustrated with Sky Sports for airing the interview just after the club’s loss to Aston Villa.

Things are slowly taking an ugly turn in this saga. Kane has often spoken about his desire to leave the club but has never behaved unprofessionally. Levy is a stubborn figure and he will not concede Kane that easily. It will be a long summer for these two but one can only hope that an amicable solution is reached.