



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he doesn’t know much about the prospect of a permanent transfer deal for loan signing Gareth Bale.

The Wales international moved to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, returning to north London for a second spell after shining for the club earlier in his career.

However, it’s not yet clear if Bale will remain at Tottenham after this season, and it seems Mourinho is none the wiser about the 31-year-old’s future either, telling reporters they’d need to ask Real manager Zinedine Zidane about it.

When asked about whether or not Bale could extend his stay at Spurs, Mourinho was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “He is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid have everything in their hands.

“I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur.”





He added: “We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player.

“If you want to ask anything about Gareth’s future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zidane.”

Bale got off to a slow start to his second stint with Tottenham, but his form has improved of late and it’s clear for all to see what he still possesses immense natural talent.

Things didn’t go entirely to plan for Bale during his time in Madrid, but it could be that a return to the Premier League could revive his career.

We imagine many THFC supporters will now be rooting for Bale to make his loan move a permanent one at the end of the season, but it might be some time before we have a clear idea of how that will pan out.