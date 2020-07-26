



Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned down an approach from Barcelona.

The Times says Barca have considered Pochettino as a replacement for Quique Setien after blowing the LaLiga title race this season.





However, the Argentine has rejected the approach.

Pochettino is a former player and coach of Espanyol and will not consider working for Barca out of loyalty.

Pochettino continues to be linked with Newcastle United – should their sale go through.