Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned down an approach from Barcelona.
The Times says Barca have considered Pochettino as a replacement for Quique Setien after blowing the LaLiga title race this season.
However, the Argentine has rejected the approach.
Pochettino is a former player and coach of Espanyol and will not consider working for Barca out of loyalty.
Pochettino continues to be linked with Newcastle United – should their sale go through.
