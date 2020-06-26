



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has urged the club to provide him with five new players next season.

The Portuguese manager wants to add more depth and quality to his side but he knows that Spurs will have a limited transfer budget this summer.

The Londoners will, therefore, look to tap into the free-agent and loan market to get their reinforcements. The approach is understandable given the current financial stress.

Tottenham are facing huge losses because of the Coronavirus crisis. Not only did they lose out on matchday revenue, but they are also losing money because of the various sporting events that were scheduled to take place in their new stadium this summer.





All of those events have been cancelled to stop the spread of the virus.

Some of the players Spurs are looking at are Philippe Coutinho, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Thiago Silva, Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale. The Londoners wanted to sign Thomas Meunier as well but the Belgian has signed for Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

As per 90min, Tottenham have already made an enquiry for Bale. It will be interesting to see if they can bring the 83-cap Welsh international back to the club. Bale has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and he could be sold if a reasonable offer comes in.