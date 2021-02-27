



Tottenham boss, Jose Mourinho, said Gareth Bale has over-come his challenges and he’s now in good spirits.

Mourinho said the Welsh superstar’s goal against Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Wednesday shows he is finally playing with freedom again.

He said: “Mentality is a consequence of the physical.

“If a player feels great, if he is playing 100 percent and if his feelings are all good, then there are no more psychological problems, fears or barriers.

“When you have little worries, and especially when you have a recent history of injuries, it’s normal to have some fears — and these fears have consequences.





“But lately he has been fine. It’s a question of how many minutes he can play and how many days he needs to recover between matches.

“He looks happier than ever, he looks confident. In training you can see he has his confidence back, the way he hits shots.

“You could see from his goal on Wednesday. It was a confident shot.”

He continued: “A player with fear or negative feelings would never hit that type of shot. To strike the ball that way, that strike means a lot.

“It means freedom — and freedom in relation to the brain muscle.

“For this, you need to be in a good condition. He is in the best condition since he arrived.”