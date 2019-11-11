<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are ready to bid £50 million for former Manchester United star Memphis Depay, according to the Mirror.

The Dutch attacker struggled at Old Trafford after joining from PSV Eindhoven (h/t Mirror) and was sent out on loan to Lyon initially.

Depay did well there and moved permanently to the Ligue 1 club. The 25-year-old’s career has been revitalised since his move to France and he is a regular for the Dutch national team these days.

The attacker has scored 12 times for Lyon this season and is capable of playing anywhere across the front line.

Spurs are one of the clubs interested in the Dutchman and have scouted the 25-year-old during the two Champions League clashes between Lyon and Benfica (h/t Mirror).

The report claims that Spurs also got a chance to watch Depay’s teammate Moussa Dembele, however, the Dutch attacker is their main target for the moment.

United do have a buy-back clause in Depay’s contract and the report claims that his asking price would have increased a lot from the £15m Lyon paid to land him initially.

Tottenham didn’t buy any all-out attackers during the summer, with Ryan Sessegnon the only one who can play wide. There is no senior cover for Harry Kane either, and it will be interesting to see if we move for Depay.

Spurs have been struggling for form this season and their last match ended in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.