<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are reportedly in pole position to land Lyon star Tanguy Ndombèlé this summer, with the north London club set to beat some of Europe’s grandest clubs to his signature.

The France international will almost certainly leave his boyhood club over the next few months with president Jean-Michel Aulas confirming as much over the weekend.

Aulas had previously admitted that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were the two sides leading the race to sign the defensive midfielder.

However a story in Telefoot has claimed that it is actually Spurs who are ‘best positioned’ to land Ndombèlé.

They state that the player ‘seems excited’ by the prospect of joining the north London club with an offer having already been placed.

It’s thought that Lyon would demand a figure of around €80m.