



Tottenham Hotspur have just faced “an egg on your face” situation.

Earlier today, Spurs confirmed that they have agreed a sponsorship deal with Dulux.

In a lengthy article, they have detailed what the new sponsors can bring to the table –innovative colour matching technology that will be used to bring spaces throughout Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lilywhite House and the Training Centre to life in club colours.





Little did they know, the club would become the butt of ridicule from their new sponsor within an hour after a shocking PR gaffe.

While replying to a fan, Dulux appeared to mock the club’s lack of trophies. They have quickly deleted the tweet, but the damage had already been done.