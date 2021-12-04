Tottenham, Arsenal open preliminary talks with Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly opened preliminary talks to sign Dejan Kulusevski, but only on loan with an option to buy.

The Swede is not in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans and the Bianconeri are open to selling him for €35m.

However, as Football Italia reported last month, €25m would be enough for Juventus to avoid a capital loss.

Kulusevski is on the market as the Serie A giants need to rack up cash to balance the books and boost their transfer budget.

Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte are admirers of the former Atalanta and Parma starlet, but Arsenal are also being linked with securing his services.

According to Calciomercato.com, both Premier League sides have opened preliminary talks with the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci, but, at this stage, are not willing to match Juventus’ asking price and have only shown interest in signing the 21-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

Kulusevski joined Juventus from Atalanta in a €44m deal in 2020. He has played 18 games across all competitions with the Bianconeri this term, but starting just five times.

His contract in Turin expires in June 2025.