English Premier League (EPL) clubsides Tottenham and Arsenal were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Thursday.

The sanction was over their failure to control their players during this month’s north London derby at The Emirates.

“Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 45,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds respectively.

“This was after both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement on their website.

The fines relate to their clash at The Emirates on Dec. 2, which Arsenal won 4-2.