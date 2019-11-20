<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

José Mourinho is officially the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

If Tuesday’s sacking of Mauricio Pochettino came as a big surprise, the appointment of Mourinho as his successor has sent shockwaves through the football world.

But the Portuguese has been a appointed by the north Londoners on an four-year deal and is expected to watch from the stands when Spurs face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked Manchester United in December 2018 and Spurs will be the ninth head coach role of his career.

Speaking to their official website, the Special One said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

The 56-year-old embarks on this new challenge having previously won three Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, two FA Cups and two League Cups, along with a number of big trophies in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

In a statement chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”