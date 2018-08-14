Tottenham have apologised to fans for the delay in opening their new stadium, but say it was “unavoidable” because they could not “compromise safety”.

Spurs were expected to play their first game at their new ground on 15 September against Liverpool, but that match has been switched to Wembley.

The Premier League club have also moved their following home game – against Cardiff on 6 October – to Wembley.

The club have offered supporters full refunds for the “inconvenience”.