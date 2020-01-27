<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham are holding fresh talks with PSV Eindhoven today about signing winger Steven Bergwijn, Football Insider reports.

The London giants are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a fee with the Dutch club as they look to sign the versatile forward on a permanent deal.

A Tottenham source has told Football Insider they have already agreed personal terms with Bergwijn, 22, after the player expressed his desire to join.

Spurs are yet to have a bid accepted for the Holland international by PSV, but new discussions will commence today.

Bergwijn was left out of the PSV squad to face FC Twente on Sunday after telling his club he did not want to be selected.

PSV have been keen to keep the seven-times international at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future.





However, Tottenham have offered the attacker, who plays predominantly on the left wing but can also operate in a playmaker role as well as at centre-forward, improved terms.

Manager Jose Mourinho wants a new forward with Harry Kane out until mid-April at least with a ruptured hamstring tendon.

Bergwijn was outstanding for PSV last season, in which he netted 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 appearances and played against Spurs in the Champions League.

He has been less effective this season and scored six goals and supplied 13 assists in 29 matches for PSV, who currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie.

