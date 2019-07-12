<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham and Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso have agreed personal teams, but the two sides are still very far apart in negotiations over a transfer fee.

According to a report in Estadio Deportivo, the Real Betis star has accepted a £150,000-a-week offer from Spurs.

Betis has slapped a €40m price tag on the 23-year-old back in May, however, an impressive performance at Copa America and a volatile summer window have pushed the LaLiga outfit to increase their asking price to €70m.

Though there is currently debate over a potential fee, it’s said that both sides are very keen on reaching an agreement.

Lo Celso, who featured in each of Argentina’s matches en route to the Copa America semi-finals, scored 16 goals and added six assists in 45 competitive appearances with Betis last season.