Tottenham and Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso have agreed personal teams, but the two sides are still very far apart in negotiations over a transfer fee.
According to a report in Estadio Deportivo, the Real Betis star has accepted a £150,000-a-week offer from Spurs.
Betis has slapped a €40m price tag on the 23-year-old back in May, however, an impressive performance at Copa America and a volatile summer window have pushed the LaLiga outfit to increase their asking price to €70m.
Though there is currently debate over a potential fee, it’s said that both sides are very keen on reaching an agreement.
Lo Celso, who featured in each of Argentina’s matches en route to the Copa America semi-finals, scored 16 goals and added six assists in 45 competitive appearances with Betis last season.