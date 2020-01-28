<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham have reportedly agreed a €32m with PSV for the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn refused to play against FC Twente on Saturday before travelling to London without permission, forcing the Eredivisie side into releasing an official statement.





However, Voetbal NL are now reporting that both clubs have agreed a fee after 48 hours 0f negotiations.

Bergwijn has since pleaded innocence, explaining on Instagram that he never refused to play for the club.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and assisted 14 in 26 appearances this term, and will bolster Spurs’ attacking options with Harry Kane ruled out.