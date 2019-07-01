<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham have finally convinced Lyon to sell star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but still need to agree personal terms before the move would become official.

According to L’Equipe, Spurs are prepared to smash their club-record after Lyon agreed to a €62m (£55.45m) transfer fee, with an additional €10m (£9m) in add-ons.

Spurs broke their previous transfer record two summers ago when they paid Ajax £42m for centre-back Davinson Sánchez.

Just a few days ago, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed the club had rejected Tottenham’s initial bid of €45m (£40m) and had threatened to raise their asking price to €80m (£72m) if a deal wasn’t done by Saturday, 6 July.

Ndombele is Mauricio Pochettino’s number one transfer target this summer and the Spurs boss has pleaded with chairman Daniel Levy to do whatever it takes to get the deal done.

Though it’s widely believed that Ndombele will sign with Spurs and become Mousa Dembélé’s replacement, L’Equipe also report that Manchester United could make a late bid for Ndombele’s services.