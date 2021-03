Tottenham are eyeing Southampton defender Jannick Vestergaard.

Spurs raided Saints last summer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and are now are planning to go back to St Mary’s for defender Vestergaard, reports the Mirror.





Vestergaard, 28, joined Southampton from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2018. He has a contract with Saints to 2022.

It’s been suggested Vestergaard would join Spurs as a replacement for Eric Dier.

Vestergaard has played a total of 67 competitive matches for Saints.